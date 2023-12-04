Harding Loevner LP Sells 159,424 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,424 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $114,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

AbbVie stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.26. 633,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,478,984. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $254.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.94.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

