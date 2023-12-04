Harding Loevner LP Sells 173,470 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Harding Loevner LP cut its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173,470 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation accounts for about 1.9% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.84% of Rockwell Automation worth $317,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 465,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,221,000 after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,385,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $281.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,489. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.21. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $248.71 and a 12-month high of $348.52. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.20.

In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650 shares of company stock valued at $451,281. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

