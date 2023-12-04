Harding Loevner LP Sells 2,029 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $6,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,335,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,503,000 after buying an additional 556,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,799,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,197,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,180,000 after buying an additional 88,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 11.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,484,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,580,000 after buying an additional 347,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,618,000 after buying an additional 183,578 shares during the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.71. 87,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $757.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

