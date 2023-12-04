Harding Loevner LP Sells 385,224 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 385,224 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.49% of CoStar Group worth $178,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.55. 132,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,860. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $92.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 13.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $624.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.65 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,020 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $253,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,330.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.