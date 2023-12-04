Harding Loevner LP Sells 43,601 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Harding Loevner LP cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,033 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 43,601 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.6% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.14% of Netflix worth $265,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX traded down $10.89 on Monday, reaching $454.85. 1,219,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,576,403. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $199.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $419.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,594 shares of company stock valued at $49,471,141. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.85.

Read Our Latest Report on NFLX

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

