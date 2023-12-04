Harding Loevner LP Sells 443,810 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 48.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 443,810 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.31% of Synopsys worth $206,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total value of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $1,140,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,253,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys stock traded down $17.46 on Monday, hitting $528.50. 158,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,404. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $494.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.76. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.25 and a 1 year high of $564.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $575.60.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

