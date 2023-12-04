Harding Loevner LP Sells 4,783,354 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,526,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783,354 shares during the quarter. Ambev comprises approximately 2.2% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Ambev were worth $370,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 244.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Ambev by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 102.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ambev from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV remained flat at $2.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,579,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.