Harding Loevner LP Sells 491,227 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,575,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,227 shares during the quarter. AMETEK makes up 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.68% of AMETEK worth $255,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.22.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $251,257.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.86. The company had a trading volume of 522,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.96. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.19. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $164.75.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

