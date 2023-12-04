Harding Loevner LP Sells 84,121 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 84,121 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.06% of Broadcom worth $222,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth about $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $867.57.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $4.78 on Monday, reaching $925.22. 379,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,985. The firm has a market cap of $381.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $891.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $863.47. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $516.05 and a fifty-two week high of $999.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

