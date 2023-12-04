Harding Loevner LP Sells 960,251 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,339,982 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 960,251 shares during the period. HDFC Bank comprises about 3.8% of Harding Loevner LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.50% of HDFC Bank worth $650,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,583,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,241,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,419,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,336 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.2% during the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,786,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,482 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,574,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,686,000 after acquiring an additional 649,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,012,000 after acquiring an additional 402,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDB stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.65. The company had a trading volume of 682,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.15. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

