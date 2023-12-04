Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,690,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after buying an additional 194,089 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,985,000 after purchasing an additional 216,545 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,823,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 632,925 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 807,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,532. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOG

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Free Report)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.