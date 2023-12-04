Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 5,340,000 shares. Approximately 17.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 804,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HRMY traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.41. 290,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,309. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $72.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. It offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Featured Stories

