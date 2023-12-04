HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CTO Armon Dadgar Sells 101,779 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 101,779 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $2,242,191.37. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,485,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 29th, Armon Dadgar sold 46,621 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,020,067.48.
- On Friday, October 20th, Armon Dadgar sold 1,873 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $38,939.67.
- On Monday, October 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $868,680.00.
- On Thursday, September 21st, Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $323,510.61.
HashiCorp Price Performance
NASDAQ HCP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,537,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,783. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, October 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 94.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
About HashiCorp
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
