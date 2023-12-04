Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

