Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haynes International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,666,000 after buying an additional 113,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Haynes International by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

