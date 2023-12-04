Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,200 shares, a drop of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 156,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Haynes International Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HAYN traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,527. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $644.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.79.
Haynes International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 26.91%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
