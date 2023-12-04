HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Korro Bio stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. Korro Bio has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $279.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Korro Bio news, Director David L. Lucchino sold 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $43,569.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

