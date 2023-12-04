HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX)

Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Scilex in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Scilex stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. Scilex has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCLX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scilex during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. It offers ZTlido, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

