HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 273.1% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $252.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.96 and a twelve month high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.