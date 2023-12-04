Head-To-Head Analysis: Mineralys Therapeutics (MLYS) and Its Competitors

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) is one of 985 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Mineralys Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Mineralys Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mineralys Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors 5546 17231 42075 816 2.58

Earnings & Valuation

Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 400.70%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 84.21%. Given Mineralys Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Mineralys Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -$29.80 million -2.30 Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors $1.80 billion $227.04 million -2.05

Mineralys Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mineralys Therapeutics. Mineralys Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mineralys Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mineralys Therapeutics N/A -28.55% -22.87% Mineralys Therapeutics Competitors -1,755.06% -268.77% -31.19%

Summary

Mineralys Therapeutics beats its peers on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and associated cardiovascular diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with uncontrolled or resistant hypertension. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

