Head-To-Head Comparison: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT)

BTC Digital (NASDAQ:BTCT – Get Free Report) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTC Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A 17 Education & Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTC Digital $11.83 million 0.16 $7.69 million N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group $77.00 million 0.34 -$25.79 million ($0.80) -0.66

BTC Digital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTC Digital N/A N/A N/A 17 Education & Technology Group -112.30% -21.14% -16.46%

Volatility & Risk

BTC Digital has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of BTC Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of BTC Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BTC Digital beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTC Digital

BTC Digital Ltd. engages in the cryptocurrency/bitcoin mining business. It also engages in mining machines resale and rental business. The company was formerly known as Meten Holding Group Ltd. and changed its name to BTC Digital Ltd. in August 2023. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. It also offers other educational products and services, including membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services. In addition, the company offers teaching and learning SaaS solutions, such as education informatization services for education-related government entities, schools, and service providers. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

