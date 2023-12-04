Head to Head Review: Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) vs. Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) and Autogrill (OTCMKTS:ATGSF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chuy’s and Autogrill, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chuy’s 0 4 4 0 2.50 Autogrill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chuy’s currently has a consensus target price of $40.71, suggesting a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Chuy’s’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chuy’s is more favorable than Autogrill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

99.9% of Chuy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Chuy’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Chuy’s and Autogrill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chuy’s $422.21 million 1.49 $20.85 million $1.57 23.07 Autogrill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chuy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Autogrill.

Profitability

This table compares Chuy’s and Autogrill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chuy’s 6.35% 12.88% 6.77% Autogrill N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Chuy’s beats Autogrill on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Autogrill

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company operates through concessions at airports, motorway rest stops, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets. It manages a portfolio of approximately 300 brands directly or under license. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy. Autogrill S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Dufry AG.

