Head-To-Head Review: First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) & Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR)

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) and Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Hawaiian and Hanover Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Hawaiian $842.74 million 3.09 $265.68 million $2.09 9.78 Hanover Bancorp $113.89 million 1.12 $15.16 million $2.05 8.63

First Hawaiian has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Bancorp. Hanover Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Hawaiian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Hawaiian 24.88% 11.48% 1.08% Hanover Bancorp 13.31% 8.20% 0.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Hawaiian and Hanover Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Hawaiian 1 3 0 0 1.75 Hanover Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Hawaiian presently has a consensus target price of $21.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.77%. Given First Hawaiian’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Hawaiian is more favorable than Hanover Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of First Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Hawaiian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Hanover Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Hawaiian has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Bancorp has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Hanover Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. First Hawaiian pays out 49.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Bancorp pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

First Hawaiian beats Hanover Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts. It also provides residential and commercial mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit and loans, automobile loans and leases, secured and unsecured lines of credit, installment loans, and small business loans and leases, as well as commercial lease and auto dealer financing. In addition, the company offers personal installment, individual investment and financial planning, insurance protection, trust and estate, private banking, retirement planning, commercial credit cards, and merchant processing services, as well as consumer and commercial credit cards. The company was formerly known as BancWest Corporation and changed its name to First Hawaiian, Inc. in April 2016. First Hawaiian, Inc. was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank that provides banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits; cards; and residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial and industrial loans, lines of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as home equity, multi-family, business, bridge, and other personal purpose loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, merchant, professional, and digital solutions. Its banking offices are located in Kings, Nassau, and Queens Counties in New York and in Monmouth County in New Jersey. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mineola, New York.

