Head to Head Review: MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) versus Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 2 0 2.33

Broadridge Financial Solutions has a consensus price target of $173.67, indicating a potential downside of 11.25%. Given Broadridge Financial Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Broadridge Financial Solutions is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms -582.82% -236.56% -133.85% Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.81% 42.48% 10.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $1.84 million 1.30 -$6.21 million N/A N/A Broadridge Financial Solutions $6.06 billion 3.80 $630.60 million $5.63 34.73

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats MetaWorks Platforms on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions. It also offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution; data-driven solutions and an end-to-end platform for content management, composition, and omni-channel distribution of regulatory, marketing, and transactional information, as well as mutual fund trade processing services; solutions for public corporations and mutual funds; data and analytics solutions; SEC filing and capital markets transaction services; registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services; and omni-channel customer communications solutions, as well as operates Broadridge Communications Cloud platform that creates, delivers, and manages communications and customer engagement activities. Its Global Technology and Operations segment provides solutions that automate the front-to-back transaction lifecycle of equity, mutual fund, fixed income, foreign exchange and exchange-traded derivatives, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearing and settlement, reference data management, reconciliations, securities financing and collateral management, asset servicing, compliance and regulatory reporting, portfolio accounting, and custody-related services. This segment also offers business process outsourcing services; technology solutions, such portfolio management, compliance, fee billing, and operational support solutions; and capital market and wealth and investment management solutions. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

