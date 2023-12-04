Head to Head Survey: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) and DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) and Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Blue Sphere’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 10.57% 6.06% 5.18% Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and Blue Sphere’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $452.42 million 12.55 $43.27 million $0.32 104.38 Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

DoubleVerify has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Sphere has a beta of -5.74, suggesting that its stock price is 674% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DoubleVerify and Blue Sphere, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 2 15 0 2.88 Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $40.88, suggesting a potential upside of 22.38%. Given DoubleVerify’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments. It also offers solutions include DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality, which evaluates the existence of fraud-free, brand-suitable, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. In addition, it offers DV Publisher suite, a solution for digital publishers to manage revenue and increase inventory yield by improving video delivery, identifying lost or unfilled sales, and aggregate data across all inventory sources; and DV Pinnacle, a service and analytics platform user interface that allows its customers to adjust and deploy controls for their media plan and track campaign performance metrics across channels, formats, and devices. Further, the company software solutions are integrated in the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. It serves brands, publishers, and other supply-side customers covering various industry verticals, including consumer packaged goods, financial services, telecommunications, technology, automotive, and healthcare. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blue Sphere

(Get Free Report)

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel. It also focuses on soil amendments, compost, and other by-products. The company was formerly known as Jin Jie Corp. and changed its name to Blue Sphere Corporation in February 2010. Blue Sphere Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.