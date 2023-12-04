Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Sold by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,953,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $36,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 158.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

NYSE:HR traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.05. 2,029,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,823. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $22.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.22%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HR. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

