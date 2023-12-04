Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Critical Analysis

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Triangle -31.71% -132.37% -67.68% Kyndryl -6.69% -11.38% -1.48%

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Triangle has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Triangle $44.89 million 0.36 -$9.61 million ($2.98) -1.27 Kyndryl $17.03 billion 0.25 -$1.38 billion ($4.95) -3.80

This table compares Healthcare Triangle and Kyndryl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Healthcare Triangle has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. Kyndryl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Triangle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Healthcare Triangle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Healthcare Triangle and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Triangle 0 0 0 0 N/A Kyndryl 0 2 1 0 2.33

Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $20.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.98%. Given Kyndryl’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Healthcare Triangle.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Healthcare Triangle on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc., a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and enhance the digital transformation. The company's software platforms include CloudEz, an enterprise multi-cloud transformation and management platform that enables customers to manage their cloud infrastructure in private, hybrid, and public cloud infrastructures; and DataEz, a cloud-based data analytics and data science platform for the data analytics and data science requirements of life sciences/pharmaceutical and healthcare provider organizations. It also provides Readabl.AI, a Software-as-a-Service solution that uses public cloud artificial intelligence and machine learning to recognize and extract healthcare information from documents, faxes, and narrative reports. In addition, the company offers cloud IT services; and healthcare IT services, such as electronic health records and software implementation, optimization, and extension to community partners, as well as application managed services, and backup and disaster recovery on public cloud. It primarily serves healthcare delivery organizations, healthcare insurance companies, pharmaceutical and life sciences, biotech companies, and medical device manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Pleasanton, California. Healthcare Triangle, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies, Inc.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.