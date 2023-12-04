HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $85.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

View Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 461.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $48.86 and a 52 week high of $76.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.89 million. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthEquity

In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 46,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $3,512,754.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,055,744.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $76,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,017.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $34,071,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,592,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,492,000 after acquiring an additional 454,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after purchasing an additional 358,743 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HealthEquity

(Get Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.