HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $10,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $65,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $109,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $130,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $212,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HEICO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $175.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $182.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.62.
Insider Buying and Selling at HEICO
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.27.
HEICO Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
