Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 698,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of HLDCY remained flat at $2.78 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. Henderson Land Development has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $3.93.

Separately, HSBC lowered Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

