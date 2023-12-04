Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Update

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 698,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 865,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC cut Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Stock Performance

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development stock remained flat at $2.78 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 209,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,616. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. Henderson Land Development has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $3.93.

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.