Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 504,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 831,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 162,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 10.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 124.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,450,000 after buying an additional 47,252 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Heritage Commerce Trading Up 6.8 %

HTBK stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $554.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 29.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.