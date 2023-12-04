Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.0 days.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded up $19.03 on Friday, hitting $2,106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,921.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,025.87. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $1,517.20 and a 12-month high of $2,271.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

