Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Short Interest Update

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 419.0 days.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of OTCMKTS HESAF traded up $19.03 on Friday, hitting $2,106.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 200. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,921.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2,025.87. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $1,517.20 and a 12-month high of $2,271.00.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
