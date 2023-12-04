Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Short Interest Update

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 31,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HPE traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.57. 6,379,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,997,071. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at $23,952,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,361,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 87,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 29,737 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,955,000 after acquiring an additional 44,530 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

