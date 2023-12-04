HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,588 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

HGI Capital Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for 2.4% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 446,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,889,222. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Further Reading

