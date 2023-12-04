HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in November

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 39.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HHLA remained flat at $10.69 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 58,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712. The stock has a market cap of $155.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.35 and a beta of -0.01. HH&L Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.55.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

