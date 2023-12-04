Hibbett, Inc. (HIBB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th.

Hibbett has a dividend payout ratio of 11.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Hibbett to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $65.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70. Hibbett has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $75.38.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HIBB has been the subject of several research reports. Williams Trading raised Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hibbett from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $129,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

