Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) SVP William G. Quinn Sells 2,632 Shares

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,452 shares in the company, valued at $943,282.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hibbett Price Performance

HIBB traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 92,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,973. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.86 and a 52-week high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Hibbett’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Hibbett

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 32.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 24.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.