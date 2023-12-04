Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Down 5.6% in November

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Highwoods Properties Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HIW opened at $20.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $44,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 89.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 20,800.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

