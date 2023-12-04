Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Director Buys $249,449.13 in Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.14. 323,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.19 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,754,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after buying an additional 50,091 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,601,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,074,000 after buying an additional 426,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,498,000 after acquiring an additional 276,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

