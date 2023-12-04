Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Anabranch Capital Management LP

Anabranch Capital Management LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares during the quarter. Hilton Worldwide makes up 4.7% of Anabranch Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Anabranch Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

HLT stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $171.88. 276,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,024. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.82. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $174.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

