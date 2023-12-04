Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the October 31st total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.0 days. Currently, 12.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,623 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS traded up $1.75 on Monday, hitting $170.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444. The company has a market capitalization of $367.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $147.01 and a 1 year high of $311.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.71.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The savings and loans company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 17.74%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

