HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,766,600 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 7,249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Stock Performance

Shares of HKCVF stock opened at $0.57 on Monday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated 5 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,402 megawatts.

