HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.05

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.05 and last traded at $39.98, with a volume of 17631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of HNI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Get HNI alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI

HNI Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $372,942.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $363,532.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,786.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 9,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $372,942.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,475,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HNI

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HNI by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after purchasing an additional 66,436 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth $1,358,000. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the second quarter worth $2,203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 10.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.