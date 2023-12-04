Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the October 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 494,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

Holley Stock Performance

Holley stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.26. 375,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,554. Holley has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.56.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.62 million. Holley had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Holley will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Holley

In other news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,599,373.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Holley news, CEO Matthew Stevenson purchased 11,147 shares of Holley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $44,476.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,599,373.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ginger M. Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,797.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Holley by 132.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Holley by 1,196.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

