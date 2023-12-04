Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Short Interest Update

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.58.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hologic

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after buying an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,931,098,000 after purchasing an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,788,323,000 after purchasing an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,542,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $934,618,000 after purchasing an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $725,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.07. The company had a trading volume of 834,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $87.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.61.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

