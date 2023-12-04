Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Short Interest Up 12.8% in November

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 6,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 917,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $100,543.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,750,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,589,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth $426,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 233,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 23,146 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter worth about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOMB shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:HOMB traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $23.44. The stock had a trading volume of 329,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,595. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $245.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.45%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

