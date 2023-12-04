Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana by 68.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 104,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 42,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana in the third quarter valued at $202,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HFBL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.76%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

