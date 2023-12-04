HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 1,430,000 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

HomeStreet Stock Down 4.2 %

HomeStreet stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.33. 110,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,580. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a market cap of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. HomeStreet had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in HomeStreet by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 435,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 140,357 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in HomeStreet by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 46,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 31,843 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 492,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HMST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

