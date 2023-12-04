Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Short Interest Update

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,500 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the October 31st total of 514,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

Shares of HRZN remained flat at $12.42 during midday trading on Monday. 46,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,262. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $413.96 million, a PE ratio of -620.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is -6,596.70%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25,158.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRZN. TheStreet lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.