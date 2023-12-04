Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Short Interest Down 13.1% in November

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,000 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 860,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded up $4.69 on Monday, hitting $114.62. The stock had a trading volume of 612,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,840. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $114.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $466.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 9,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $960,905.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,114,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 78,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 48,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

