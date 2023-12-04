HSBC Begins Coverage on QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “reduce” rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. HSBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 31.19% from the company’s previous close.

QS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.96.

Shares of QS opened at $6.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 24.57 and a quick ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 5.00. QuantumScape has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 43,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $250,856.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 829,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,934.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $485,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 292,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,488 shares of company stock worth $2,030,791 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at $13,516,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,555,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,035,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,137 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,581,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after acquiring an additional 900,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

